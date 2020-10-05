For those times when you’re constantly singing a line of a song but just can’t remember what song those lyrics came from, Spotify can now help you with that. You can now search for songs by their lyrics on iOS and Android (via 9to5Mac).

The feature looks to be pretty straightforward — type in some lyrics into Spotify’s search bar and the app will surface songs that match. Songs that could be what you’re looking for will have a “Lyrics match” tag, as you can see in this tweet from Spotify designer Lin Wang:

My team just shipped something on iOS and Android -



now you can find songs by lyrics on Spotify



Give it a try pic.twitter.com/bOs4Ob9O84 — Lina (@linafab) October 5, 2020

I could see how searching by lyrics could be a really handy feature, especially for people like me. I’m quite bad at remembering song titles, but I can usually remember the key line of a chorus. It seems like that’s all I’d need to know to be able to find a song on Spotify that’s stuck in my head.

However, Spotify is catching up to Apple with this feature — Apple Music has let you search for songs using lyrics since 2018.

This isn’t the only lyrics-related feature Spotify has added recently. The company introduced real-time lyrics provided by Musixmatch to 26 markets in June. That’s also a catch-up feature to Apple Music, which added real-time lyrics alongside the release of iOS 13 last year.