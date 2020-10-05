Nvidia CEO anticipates supply shortages for the RTX 3080 and 3090 to last until 2021

If you are looking to get your hands on an Nvidia RTX 3080 or 3090 graphics card, you’re probably going to have to wait until 2021. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced today that the company expects shortages for both graphics cards will continue to for the remainder of the year, Tom’s Hardware and Wccftech reports.

During a Q&A with press to cover its GTC announcements, Huang responded to the continuous shortages for both graphics cards. “I believe that demand will outstrip all of our supply through the year,” Huang said.

“Even if we knew about all the demand, I don’t think it’s possible to have ramped that fast”

The RTX 3080 and 3090 had extremely rough launches, with both cards selling out within minutes of preorders going live, but Huang says the issue is not with supply but rather the demand of both GPUs.

“Even if we knew about all the demand, I don’t think it’s possible to have ramped that fast,” Huang said. “We’re ramping really really hard. Yields are great, the product’s shipping fantastically, it’s just getting sold out instantly.” Nvidia has apologized for the launch of the RTX 3080 and the limited supply of the cards.

Nvidia has one more card in the RTX 3000 series it plans to launch this year: the $499 RTX 3070. Nvidia pushed the release date to October 29th in the hopes that the company can work with retailers to get the cards to more customers on launch day. But if it is anything like the last two launches, it’s going to be chaotic.

Of course, if you are determined to buy a new graphics card this year, you may want to see what AMD reveals on October 28th. The company is hosting a GPU event to reveal the Radeon RX 6000 series and possibly reveal its own GPU competitor to the RTX 3000 series.