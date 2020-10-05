Slack has been having performance issues today

You’re not imagining it: Slack has been acting up all day. Per an official statement: “Users are experiencing degraded performance across devices and may be unable to connect.” The outage seems to be affecting all services across the platform.

“Our teams are aware and are investigating the issue,” a Slack spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We know how important it is for people to stay connected and we are working hard to get everyone running as normal.”

We're still seeing performance issues and apologise for the disruption caused. We will share more news once we have it https://t.co/7hFKxXV7Dd — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) October 5, 2020

The problems have been happening since 10AM ET, and Slack has been sharing updates over on its status page since people started reporting the disruptions. At 2:39PM ET, the company said the investigation was trending in the right direction, but by 4:20PM ET, it acknowledged that it was still working on resolving the issues.

Here’s hoping the engineers figure out how to fix whatever’s gone wrong before too long. In the meantime, of course, there’s always Discord.

Update, October 5th, 5:56PM ET: Added statement from Slack spokesperson.