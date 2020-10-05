The Batman is delayed until 2022, but The Matrix 4 is now coming next year

Today’s announcement of a Dune delay meant that Warner Bros. would have to shuffle its schedule, and now we have new dates for the studio’s biggest upcoming movies. Deadline and Variety report that The Batman is getting delayed yet again, moving from the October 1st, 2021 date now occupied by Dune to March 4th, 2022.

That March 4th slot was intended to be for the as-yet unrevealed Minecraft: The Movie, which is now without a release date. Black Adam, the DC Comics movie starring Dwayne Johnson, has also been taken off the schedule after previously being set for December 22nd 2021.

Filling that slot is a movie that will actually now come sooner than expected: Lana Wachowski’s Matrix sequel. The Matrix 4 was originally planned for release on April 22nd, 2022.

The Batman was said to have hit a production setback recently when star Robert Pattinson reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.