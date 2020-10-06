SteelSeries’ new Arctis 7-series headsets use a USB-C wireless dongle

SteelSeries has announced two new versions of its Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset, releasing in time for the Xbox Series X / S and the PS5 to launch. The Arctis 7X has a black and green design catered toward the Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One. The other is called the Arctis 7P, and it’s an all-white headset that will look better paired with the PlayStation 5.

Like the existing Arctis 7, both the 7X and 7P have 24-hour battery life, a retractable boom microphone, a ski goggle headband for a comfy fit, and —frustratingly — Micro USB charging instead of USB-C. Each headset has separate dials for adjusting volume and voice chat, and you can plug in via 3.5mm if you want a direct connection through your controller. They cost $149.99.

What sets these headsets apart from the Arctis 7 made for the PC, aside from their colorful designs, is SteelSeries includes a much smaller wireless receiver that can plug in via USB-C. Each headset also includes a USB-A male to USB-C female cord so it can be used with consoles and a variety of other devices. This smaller receiver beats the larger, Oreo-sized receiver included in the standard Arctis 7 headset.

The receiver included with the Arctis 7X has a toggle that uses Microsoft’s proprietary wireless protocol for Xbox, like the Cyberpunk 2077-themed Arctis 1 Wireless that launched earlier this year. So get that one if you’re playing on an Xbox console. The receiver included with the Arctis 7P will work out of the box without the need for toggling a switch. But as you might have gathered, it can’t work with Xbox. Both receivers work with PC, macOS, the PlayStation family of consoles, Nintendo Switch, and mobile via USB-C.