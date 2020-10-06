Arlo’s new wire-free Pro 4 camera doesn’t need a smart home hub

Arlo has announced two new security cameras: the Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera and the Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System. You can preorder both cameras now; the Pro 4 starts at $199.99 and the Ultra 2 starts at $299.99.

Both cameras are wire-free. That makes them easier to set up and more convenient to place than many other cameras, since you’re not limited by the location of your outlets.

The Arlo Pro 4 connects directly to Wi-Fi — no smart home hub required. It produces 2K video with HDR, color night vision, and a 160-degree viewing angle. It also comes with a built-in spotlight to illuminate intruders, a siren, and two-way audio to communicate with guests.

It can be placed indoors or outdoors, and Arlo says the removable battery lasts up to six months on a charge. It works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. Arlo told MacRumors that it’s working on HomeKit availability, but the Pro 4 doesn’t seem to have it yet.

The higher-end Ultra 2 has 4K video with HDR, auto-focus, and a 180-degree viewing angle. Like the Pro 4, it also includes two-way audio, a spotlight, a siren, color night vision, and six months of battery.

Unlike the Pro 4, the Ultra 2 supports HomeKit at launch, in addition to Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. This product succeeds the Arlo Ultra, Arlo’s first-ever 4K security camera that also included a built-in spotlight.

Both cameras’ predecessors, the Pro 3 and the Ultra, have been universally lauded as the best home security cameras you can buy. They’re certainly not a bargain, but their video and audio quality, ease of installation, and the advanced features Arlo’s platform offers make them standout choices for multicamera surveillance setups.