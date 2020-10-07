Samsung’s Android 11-powered One UI 3.0 update enters public beta in the US

Samsung’s One UI 3.0 update, which incorporates Android 11’s new features alongside some Samsung-specific improvements, has started rolling out in public beta in the US, SamMobile reports. The software is reportedly available for the T-Mobile variants of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup, including the standard S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra, though the rollout should expand in the hours and days ahead. If you’ve got a supported device, you can enroll in the beta via the Samsung Members app.

Thanks to the earlier developer beta release, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from One UI 3.0. There are minor UI tweaks like being able to touch and hold an app to quickly access its widgets, or double-tapping the home screen to turn off the phone’s display. A full list of these Samsung-specific improvements, which also include include DeX, stock app, and Bixby updates, can be found in a full changelog posted by Android Police.

Coming to the S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra first

As well as Samsung’s changes, One UI 3.0 also delivers Android 11’s new features, which include updated media player controls and notification panel tweaks. You can read all about them in our full Android 11 review. The update also includes Android’s latest security patch from October 2020, SamMobile reports.

Samsung’s One UI 3.0 beta launched in South Korea yesterday, and SamMobile reports that it’s expected to launch soon in China, Germany, India, Poland, and the United Kingdom.