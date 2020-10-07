Valve’s latest Steam festival lets you try hundreds of PC games for free

To help shine the spotlight on independent game developers, Valve’s Steam Game Festival is back with an autumn edition.

Now through October 13th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, PC gamers will have the opportunity to access a slew of indie games coming out within the next six months, free of charge. Some notable titles included in the fall game festival are Alpaca Ball: Allstars, Cake Bash, Ghostrunner, Garden Story, and Smash Ball.

Valve held a Spring Game Festival earlier this year to fill the void left following the cancellation of the Game Developers Conference. It was a chance for indie developers who lost the opportunity to demo their titles to get a feature on Valve’s digital storefront.

In addition to hundreds of indie game demos, the Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition also includes a week’s worth of live streams from content creators and developers, such as interviews and special gameplay and commentary throughout the duration of the event.