How to watch AMD’s Zen 3 event introducing Ryzen 5000 processors

With the proclamation that “a new journey begins,” AMD is announcing its new lineup of Ryzen 5000 processors for desktops, featuring its new Zen 3 architecture. The new chips are, if you go by AMD’s website, going to be focused specifically on gaming and content creation and could be a powerful new competitor to Intel’s 10th gen desktop lineup. (Intel’s 11th gen desktop chips won’t arrive till 2021.)

While we can’t give you much more information about AMD’s new chips yet, gamers and creators can definitely look forward to an interesting look at what could be your next processor.

Want to find out more? You can attend yourself:

WHEN DOES AMD’s EVENT START?

It starts tomorrow, October 8th, at 12PM ET / 9AM PT / 5PM BST.

WHERE CAN I WATCH AMD’s EVENT?

We will have the live stream video embedded at the top of this post, so you can stick around here to watch when it begins. Otherwise, AMD is streaming the event live on YouTube.