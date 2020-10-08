The PlayStation Store is reportedly getting an update later this month

If you prefer buying older PlayStation games over the web or on mobile, you may not be able to do that for much longer. Sony has informed developers that it plans to revamp its digital storefront for those versions later this month, removing users’ options to purchase games and DLC released initially on the PS3, PSP, and Vita from a mobile device or PC, Planète Vita reports.

Effective October 19th, the PlayStation web store will remove that option, according to Planète Vita and the mobile app’s update will be available on October 28th. Users will still be allowed to make new purchases for PlayStation legacy titles, but they will have to purchase them directly from PS3, PSP, Vita, or PS4 gaming consoles. However, it is important to note that this only applies to new purchases, and any previous purchases for any legacy PlayStation titles and downloadable content will remain accessible through your PlayStation account.

Sony reportedly will also remove the ability to download apps, themes, and avatars for PS4 on both web and mobile, but they can still be downloaded on the console. The PlayStation Store’s wish list feature is also being discontinued, so any wish list items you have on there will be removed from your account.

Sony did not immediately reply to a request for comment.