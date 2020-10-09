Devialet announces $299 Gemini wireless earbuds

French audio tech company Devialet is known for its outlandish speakers, and now it’s getting into portable audio for the first time with a new pair of wireless earbuds. The company says its Gemini earbuds have been designed with “pressure balance architecture” for optimum sound quality.

The Gemini buds offer three levels of active noise cancellation, a two-level transparency modes, and a feature that adapts the equalization to your ear in real time for consistent sound quality when on the go. Devialet’s Gemini app will also scan your ear to help find the right bud tip size.

The earbud design is unmistakably reminiscent of Devialet’s iconic Phantom speakers, though obviously at a much smaller scale. Devialet says the buds should last eight hours on a charge, or six hours with ANC enabled, and the case should provide three and a half full charges. It supports Qi wireless charging and USB-C.

The Gemini will be available to preorder from tomorrow for $299. Devialet says the earbuds will go on sale at its own store as well as “the likes of Harrods and Selfridges.”