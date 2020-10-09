Here’s what the OnePlus 8T looks like

Following an earlier leak of the OnePlus 8T from the front, we now have a pretty good idea of what the phone will look like around the back as well. CEO Pete Lau has posted an official picture of the Aquamarine Green colorway to the OnePlus forums, while leaker Ishan Agarwal has followed up with more renders including the Lunar Silver variant.

Lau says that the glossy green cover is the result of four months’ experimentation to land on the right finish. “This version takes advantage of diffuse reflection, a form of light refraction that scatters light in an expansive array of angles and directions, to produce a clean, gleaming surface that effectively mitigates the buildup of fingerprints,” he writes.

“Throughout development, we tried and tested hundreds of films before landing on the ideal type, which contains seven layers, to complement the high-gloss finish and bring out the unique shade between green and blue. We never could have achieved this if we had followed the conventional development process of producing color films, but I’m proud to say that our efforts paid off. For the OnePlus 8T, we were able to produce one of the most advanced films in the industry, achieving a high-quality finish that raises the OnePlus standards for beautiful design.”

Here’s the video Lau posted:

The 8T itself has a pretty straightforward design, with a hole-punch camera cutout in the display and a quad-sensor camera bump on the back. It’s set to include a Snapdragon 865 processor and a 120Hz screen, like the OnePlus 8 Pro, but unlike last year there won’t be an 8T Pro model accompanying it. Still, we concluded that the 7T was a better phone than the 7 Pro, so the 8T will hopefully hold up pretty well next to the 8 Pro.

The 8T will be announced on October 14th; stay tuned for all the details.