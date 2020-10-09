Microsoft’s first Xbox Series X commercial features a lot of Halo

Microsoft is launching its marketing campaign for its next-gen Xbox Series X and Series S consoles today. The theme of the first TV commercial expands on the “power your dreams” tagline that Microsoft originally used to unveil the Xbox Series X onstage at the Game Awards back in December.

The minute-long spot features British actor Daniel Kaluuya, known for his roles in Get Out and Black Panther, and a new song by Labrinth — No Ordinary. It also prominently features Halo imagery, despite the delay of Halo Infinite that was originally intended to be a launch game for the Xbox Series X and Series S. Microsoft is now planning to debut this TV commercial during the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday night.

Microsoft’s first Xbox Series X and Series S TV commercial comes nearly two months after Sony kicked off its own PS5 marketing campaign. Sony opted to focus on the 3D audio support and the PS5’s DualSense controller’s support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The Xbox Series X will now go on sale on November 10th, priced at $499, alongside the smaller and less powerful Xbox Series S console, priced at $299.