This week, the House Judiciary Committee released its final report on tech antitrust, concluding that Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook are exerting monopoly power and that legislative action should be taken against them.
On The Vergecast, co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn talk to The Verge’s Russell Brandom and Adi Robertson about what the congressional report lays out as antitrust violations for each company and how the proposed solutions to these violations can reshape our digital world.
In the second half of the show, the crew pivots to gadget talk after the announcement of Apple’s iPhone event on October 13th. Verge deputy editor Dan Seifert stops by to discuss what updates we may see with the next iteration of iPhones and what other surprises they might announce at the event next week.
You can listen to the entire Vergecast discussion here or in your preferred podcast player.
Stories from this episode:
- Global TV shipments hit record high last quarter, report says
- America’s internet wasn’t prepared for online school
- I regularly forget that I have New York’s COVID-19 exposure notification app
- Congress releases blockbuster tech antitrust report
- What Google, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook have at stake in the antitrust fight
- Apple made ProtonMail add in-app purchases, even though it had been free for years
- Apple quietly stops selling Bose, Sonos and some Logitech gear — only Apple audio remains
- The Supreme Court is taking on Google and Oracle one last time
- Oracle and Google’s Supreme Court showdown was a battle of metaphors
- Apple’s next iPhone will be announced on October 13th
- Apple Watch SE review: pay a lot less to give up only a little
- Why Apple needed the FDA to sign off on its EKG but not its blood oxygen monitor
- The Apple Watch heart monitor sends too many people to the doctor
- YouTube 4K has come to Apple TV, but we’re waiting on HDR, 60fps, and iPhone/iPad playback
- Disney movies are now available in 4K on Apple’s iTunes store
- Apple sues recycling partner for reselling more than 100,000 iPhones, iPads, and Watches it was hired to dismantle
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review: the right price for the right stuff
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 review: stylus tax
- Google Nest Audio review: the sweet spot
- Google Fi now directly sells Samsung phones and adds a new 5G map
- G Suite is now Google Workspace in a bid to merge Gmail, Chat, and Docs
- Gmail has a new logo that’s a lot more Google
- More early Prime Day 2020 deals have kicked off on Amazon
- Meet Ricky Desktop, the most viral beatmaker on TikTok
- SPACs, explained
Loading comments...