Amazon has canceled Crucible, its free-to-play multiplayer shooter that had already been returned to closed beta

Amazon has officially canceled Crucible, its free-to-play multiplayer shooter. It’s the end of a rocky journey for the game, which was first launched in May after years in development before being put back into closed beta in July.

“We very much appreciate the way that our fans have rallied around our efforts, and we’ve loved seeing your responses to the changes we’ve made over the last few months, but ultimately we didn’t see a healthy, sustainable future ahead [for] Crucible,” the Crucible team said in a blog post.

If you’re in the closed beta, you’ll still be able to play the game in some form for a short while. The developers will be hosting a “a final playtest and community celebration” in the next few weeks, according to the blog. Once that’s done, matchmaking will be disabled, but you’ll be able to play custom games (which are expected to be available in the coming days) until 3PM ET on November 9th. The company also says that it will be offering a full refund for any purchases you might have made. If you want refunds, follow the instructions on this site.

Crucible developers will be moved to other Amazon Games titles, including New World, Amazon’s upcoming MMO. That game, which is currently set to launch in spring 2021, has had its own set of challenges, including two delays. And we’re also still waiting on the release of Pac-Man Live Studio, a version of Pac-Man that you can play directly on Twitch. Amazon said in May that the game would launch in June, but it’s still not out, and the game’s website only says that it’s “coming soon.”

Amazon isn’t just making games — it also has cloud gaming service called Luna that it launched last month. Users in the US can request early access to it right now. If you want to understand how Luna stacks up against other cloud gaming offerings, we’ve got a guide for that right here.