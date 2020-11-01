New Trailers: The Crown, The Midnight Sky, Run, and more

I have only watched the new episode of The Mandalorian once (so far) but it is so great to have this fun, nerdy show back. I won’t spoil anything but it was A) nice to see The Baby aka Baby Yoda aka my green son, B) nice to see Timothy Olyphant and C) great to see the coolest show on streaming is still very, very cool. Check out the review of the first episode here, and look for weekly Friday recaps of new episodes on The Verge.

This week’s trailers include the new season of the other best show on streaming: The Crown. Look I have eclectic tastes, OK?

The Crown

The sight of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher was most welcome for this erstwhile X-phile, but also: DIANA! The series will finally catch up to the Charles-Diana marriage this season and introduce Thatcher, aka the Iron Lady, who was the UK’s first woman prime minister (and side note, as someone who lived through the 1980s, it’s sort of wild to recall that these two larger-than-life women were contemporaries). Emma Corrin stars as Diana, and the rest of the excellent cast — Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles— return in season four of The Crown. It hits Netflix November 15th.

Run

Sarah Paulson stars in this creepy film about a mother who goes to great lengths to “care” for her homeschooled daughter Chloe, who uses a wheelchair. You may be shocked to hear that all is not as it seems and Chloe begins to piece together clues that suggest her mother is up to no good. Kiera Allen, who uses a wheelchair in real life, stars as Chloe in Run, which debuts on Hulu November 20th.

Wayne

I heard the Boston accents as soon as I clicked “play” on this trailer and sure enough it’s based in Brockton, Mass., the story of a kid seeking to right wrongs and get back a car stolen from his late father. The series ran on YouTube Red (RIP) and despite positive fan response, ended after one season (although it may have more to do with the fact that YouTube Red doesn’t exist anymore and its successor, YouTube Premium, pulled back on original shows than with the show itself). Amazon Prime Video is reviving it; season one of Wayne will (re-) launch November 6th.

The Midnight Sky

George Clooney plays a scientist in the Arctic who has to prevent a spacecraft from returning to Earth because some bad apocalyptic shit has happened since they’ve been gone. Clooney (who grew quite the beard for this role, it seems) also directed this very beautiful- but cold-looking film, based on the novel “Good Morning, Midnight,” by Lily Brooks-Dalton. The all-star cast includes Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, and Kyle Chandler. The Midnight Sky hits Netflix December 23rd.

The Mighty Ones

Ending this week’s list on a lighter note because it can’t be all (literal) palace intrigue and post-apocalyptic Clooney. This animated series is the story of a backyard world of little creatures— Rocksy, Twig, Leaf, and Very Berry to give you a sense of what we’re dealing with here— whose days are full of adventures. The Mighty Ones comes to Hulu November 9th.