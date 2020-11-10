How to watch Apple’s ‘One More Thing’ hardware event

Apple is hosting its last big hardware event of 2020 on November 10th at 10AM PT / 1PM ET. The prompt for this one is “One More Thing,” the line that former Apple CEO Steve Jobs famously used to cap the company’s events with a special surprise announcement. So what’s in store for this event? We expect Apple to go deep on its Arm-based Mac computers, with the unveiling of a new MacBook Air and two MacBook Pro models, according to a report from Bloomberg.

For the unaware, after several years of using Intel CPUs exclusively in its laptops and desktops, Apple is shifting to using its own silicon instead — like the company does for the iPhone and iPad. There will still be some Intel-based Mac computers available, but Apple is switching things up in a major way.

What time is the Apple “One More Thing” event?

You’ll have to tune into the live stream, which starts at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on Tuesday, November 10th. The event will likely be available to watch again after it concludes, so you’re not stuck if you miss out on the debut stream.

Where can I watch it?

As always, Apple is hosting the stream on its site. Alternatively, it’s streaming on YouTube. The YouTube stream is embedded up at the top, so feel free to stick around.