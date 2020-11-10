How to preorder the new Arm-based Mac computers

Following the “One More Thing” hardware event, Apple has announced its new line of Arm-based Macs powered by Apple’s own processors, replacing Intel, which has been used in Mac laptops and desktops since 2005. Currently, the first three Apple computers to have Apple’s custom M1 chip are the MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the Mac mini.

The new Arm-based Macs are available to order now, and Apple says the computers will ship starting November 17th. But if you are ready to preorder one of the new models now, we have compiled a list of retailers currently offering the new computers.

Where to buy the new MacBook Air

Currently, you can buy the new MacBook Air directly from Apple’s website. You can get the Air model with an M1 chip, an eight-core processor and seven-core GPU, and 256GB of storage for $999. For $1,249, you can get a model powered by an M1 chip with an eight-core processor and eight-core GPU, plus 512GB of storage.

Where to buy the new MacBook Pro

Apple’s new MacBook Pro is also currently available directly from Apple’s website. You can choose the new model in a 13-inch size. Unlike the MacBook Air, which has different GPU cores between two configurations, the MacBook Pro includes the same A1 chip (eight-core GPU and eight-core CPU) across all models but different RAM and storage configurations.

You can buy a 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 chip that includes an eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU, plus 256GB of storage starting at $1,299. Or, you can get the same M1 chip configuration with 512GB of storage starting at $1,499.

Where to buy the new Mac mini

Like the new MacBook Pro models, the Mac mini shares the same Apple M1 chip that includes an eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU, but the differences also come from which storage or RAM configurations you select.

You can get a Mac mini with 256GB starting at $699 or the 512GB storage model starting at $899.