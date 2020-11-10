Apple is no longer selling Intel-based MacBook Airs or two-port Intel MacBook Pros

Apple announced three brand-new Macs today powered by its new M1 Arm-based CPUs: a 13-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a Mac mini. But now that the new Macs are here, Apple has started to remove some of its Intel-based Macs from its product lineup. Here’s what’s changed:

You can still buy a 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel CPU, but those models are only available at the higher end of the price spectrum. The M1-based 13-inch MacBook Pro replaces the previous entry-level MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt ports and starts at $1,299 and $1,499. Intel processors power the configurations that start at $1,799 and $1,999, and those have four Thunderbolt ports.

The Mac mini also still offers configurations with Intel CPUs, but also only at the higher end. The M1-based versions of the Mac mini start at $699 and $899, while Intel CPUs power the configurations that start at $1,099.

The new Macs announced today were the first introduced as part of Apple’s two-year transition away from Intel chips to its own Arm-based silicon. The 16-inch MacBook Pro, the iMac, the iMac Pro, and the Mac Pro are still powered by Intel processors.