Xbox Live struggles with logins on Xbox Series launch day

Xbox Live users are struggling to log into the service today, amid the launch of both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Xbox Support tweeted at 2:33PM that its teams were “closing in on a fix for this issue.” However, some users were still struggling to sign in across multiple platforms as of 4:40PM. A resolution is still pending.

Microsoft’s next-gen consoles arrive today (though it might be tricky to find a console, thanks to the challenges of high demand in a pandemic). In addition to launch titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the console also allows for backwards compatibility for Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games playable on existing Xbox One hardware.

Online services are already important for players to download new games, updates, and more for their consoles. For the Xbox Series S, however, a working connection is a must-have to play anything at all. The system is an all-digital one that does not use use disc gaming.