Roku rolling out Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit starting today

It’s been a long wait, but today Roku is starting to roll out support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit features. Both will be available for the majority of the company’s 4K players, “including the Roku Ultra, Roku Streambar, Roku Smart Soundbar, Roku Streaming Stick Plus, and Roku Premiere.” 4K-ready Roku TVs will also be updated to support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit “in phases over the coming weeks” via the RokuOS 9.4 update.

AirPlay 2 allows you to send content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac for playback on the Roku device. HomeKit lets you control the Roku through Apple’s Home app or with Siri voice commands. With the addition of Apple AirPlay and HomeKit support, our streaming players are now the first to offer compatibility with all three major voice systems, including Google Assistant, Alexa, and now Siri,” Roku’s Ilya Asnis wrote in a blog post with more details on AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

The Apple TV app, where you can stream Apple’s original programming and movies and TV shows from your library, is also available on Roku’s platform.