YouTube seems to be having issues loading videos right now. Several Verge staffers are having trouble watching videos, and YouTube has confirmed that something is going on:

If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

The issue appears to affect other services that use the YouTube infrastructure too, including YouTube TV and the movies and TV shows you’d purchase through Google TV (formerly known as Google Play Movies & TV). We couldn’t load them.

In our initial testing, the YouTube website seemed to load just fine, but videos themselves would continuously show the loading wheel. One Verge staffer got a video to load after about a minute. As of about 8:00PM ET, though, we see error screens like this whenever we try to watch a video:

DownDetector is also showing a truly tremendous number of user reports of problems with YouTube, indicating the problem is widespread — the DownDetector graph peaked with more than 278,000 user reports in less than an hour. Numerous users on Twitter are reporting that YouTube isn’t working for them, either, and searches are spiking for “is YouTube down.”

When reached for comment, YouTube pointed us to the tweet we included in this story.

Update November 11th, 8:21PM ET: Added the error screen we’re seeing, revised the DownDetector user reports, and included response from YouTube.