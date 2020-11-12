Mmhmm, the app that makes your video presentations more fun, has arrived on Mac

Mmhmm, the video presentation app that infuses video calls with Weekend Update-style graphics, is coming out of beta for its grand debut on Mac. The app features free and premium tiers and one exclusive feature for buyers of Apple’s new M1-equipped computers.

Mmhmm’s basic premise is that if we’re going to be spending a majority of our time communicating over video calls, then they should at least be more engaging and expressive, rather than simple shared desktops and green-screened backgrounds.

Mmhmm tries to fill that gap by offering users the ability to superimpose a resizable version of themselves over photos, videos and slides and share a live feed of all that into video calls. The app acts as the controls for the backgrounds and effects you’re using or the presentation you’re giving, regardless of which video chat platform you’re using. You can also collaborate on presentations using the Co-Pilot feature, creating presentations with a friend or handing off controls while you speak. The app isn’t all business, though; there are fun effects like Jedi hologram filters and Big Hand mode to spice up non-business calls too.

Big Hand mode is new as of the app leaving beta — and exclusive to Apple’s new M1-equipped computers because it relies on the chip’s machine-learning capabilities — but it seems like a neat way to make non-verbal communication easier in group calls. Rather than fumble for the button to unmute yourself, Big Hand mode overlays a colorful hand over your own, so you can thumbs-up, throw a peace sign or point in a way that’s visible, even in a small video call box.

Mmhmm splits its features into two tiers: Premium, which offers customizable backgrounds and fun tools like laser pointers and filters and Basic, which is the core functionality of presenting, recording and collaborating on presentations.

Everyone who downloads Mmhmm will be able to use the “Premium Tools” for a seven day free trial, after which they’ll only be able to use the premium features for an hour a day. For unlimited access, Mmhmm has subscriptions for $9.99 a month or $99 a year. Additionally, there are a few other ways to use the premium tools for longer. If you were part of the beta, you’ll be granted 3 months of premium as a thanks from developer All Turtles. Students and educators can also get a year of premium for free if they confirm their status by emailing “education@mhmm.app” from their school email.

Mmhmm is available today on its site, for Macs running Big Sur, Catalina or Mojave. A Mac App Store release is planned and a Windows beta is also in the works.