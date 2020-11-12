WandaVision, Marvel’s first big Disney Plus show, will premiere on January 15th

WandaVision, one of Marvel Studios’ most anticipated new series, finally has a release date: January 15th, 2021.

The news came ahead of Disney’s fourth quarter earnings call. Although WandaVision wasn’t supposed to be the first Marvel Studios show on Disney Plus, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier undergoing reshoots and delayed to 2021, WandaVision was bumped up. The estimated date has gone back-and-forth, with some suggestion that it would premiere in December 2020. Now, it’s back to 2021.

WandaVision, which follows Wanda Maximoff and Vision from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, is a fantasy series set within a sitcom-inspired universe. It’s a weird-looking show — one that was filmed in front of a live studio audience. Whether it finds a general audience outside of Marvel diehards (Wanda and Vision are great, but they’re not exactly Steve Rogers or Tony Stark) is unclear, but the show is arriving at the perfect time. With The Mandalorian’s second season up and running, Disney is looking for new anticipated series to keep people from canceling their subscriptions. WandaVision could be that show — and may lead directly into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

A synopsis for the series can be read in full below: