Amazon expands its in-garage delivery to 4,000 cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York

Amazon is making its in-garage delivery an option for more people. The company announced today that it’s expanding its Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery service to more than 4,000 cities in the US to reach millions of Prime members. The service is coming to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Boston, Atlanta, Phoenix and Washington, DC, as well as thousands of surrounding areas. You can check to see if your zip code is eligible here.

Along with this announcement, Amazon says it’s also making in-garage grocery delivery available for deliveries coming from Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods. For now, this is only available in certain areas of Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

To use these services, you’ll need to have a myQ-compatible garage door opener from Chamberlain or LiftMaster and a smart home camera from Ring or LiftMaster to view your deliveries happening in real time. You’ll have to link your garage app to Key, and from there, you can start receiving in-garage delivery as part of your Prime membership.

Of course, this service, which first launched in 2019, just sweetens Prime subscribers’ deal when they purchase a membership. Amazon has continued to find ways to encourage people to pay for Prime, whether that be by offering access to Prime Video or offering discounts at Whole Foods. The more services it adds, the more it can dominate online shopping and keep people locked into its world.