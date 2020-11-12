‘No evidence’ voting in the US ‘was in any way compromised,’ says Department of Homeland Security

The November 3rd election was the “most secure in American history” and “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The statement follows numerous claims of supposed election fraud by President Donald Trump and his allies.

“While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too,” the statement continues.

The statement also follows a report from Reuters that Christopher Krebs, the official in charge of election cybersecurity and the director of CISA, expects to be fired by the White House. Krebs has been using Twitter to actively combat misinformation about the election, including issuing repeated denials of a false conspiracy theory claiming secret computer systems are committing voter fraud.

Trump has still not conceded the election, despite it being widely called in favor of Joe Biden on Saturday.