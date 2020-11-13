Vergecast: Two more iPhones, Apple’s ‘One More Thing’ event

We started this week with some reviews of the alternatively-sized iPhone 12s — the mini and the Pro Max. We ended this week with an all-new episode of The Vergecast. All that stuff in between? That’s what our Vergecast crew talked about on the show today.

Vergecast co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn start the show discussing their reviews of the new iPhones — Nilay on the Pro Max and Dieter on the mini — and how the really big iPhone and the tiniest iPhone rank in battery life, screen size, and ergonomics.

Believe it or not, there was another Apple event on Tuesday. During its “One More Thing” hardware event, we saw Apple debut its own M1 processor chips, which power a new Macbook Air, Macbook Pro, and Mac mini. Deputy editor Dan Seifert and news editor Chaim Gartenberg join the show to discuss these new computers, their processors, and how potentially powerful they are.

There’s a little more in between all of that — like people vaping into Xbox consoles, Google’s updated photo storage plan, and the reason why a bunch of The Verge’s Macs weren’t working right before this show.

Listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear the full Vergecast discussion.

