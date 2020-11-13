DaVinci Resolve beta is now available for Arm-powered Macs

DaVinci Resolve is getting updated with support for Arm-powered Macs, and a beta version will be ready for owners on day one. Blackmagic Design released a beta of Resolve version 17.1 today that includes support for Apple’s new M1 chip. That means when the first of these new Macs ship next week, buyers will be able to dive straight into a native version of a key filmmaking tool.

Resolve is one of the industry-standard apps for color grading, but it’s become far more than that in recent years. The app also includes a video editor, graphics tools, and an audio editor — plus, the majority of its features are available for free, so it’s an excellent app for creators who are just getting started.

As Apple transitions creative-industry users over to these new machines, there are a handful of apps it’ll need to have up and running reliably on them, and Resolve is on that list. Blackmagic is promising some impressive upgrades as part of that transition, too: in its announcement of version 17.1, the company says the beta offers “up to 5 times better performance when compared to previous generation computers.”

On top of M1 support, Resolve also got a big update this week with the release of version 17. The new version was heavily focused on Fairlight, Resolve’s audio system, but it also added updated tools for HDR color grading, a clearer interface for primary color grading controls, time-sizing features on the “cut” and “edit” pages, and a lot more.

Apple announced that Resolve would be coming to Arm-based Macs during its event revealing the M1 chip on Tuesday. It announced a number of other pro apps were on the way at the same time, including Photoshop and Cinema 4D.