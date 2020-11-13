Hasan Minhaj joins The Morning Show following Netflix’s cancellation of Patriot Act

Hasan Minhaj, formerly the host of the now-canceled Netflix talk show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, will have a major recurring role in the second season of Apple TV Plus hit The Morning Show, Deadline reports. “He will play Eric, a charismatic, rising star who joins The Morning Show team,” according to Deadline.

Minhaj’s role follows Netflix’s August cancellation of his comedy / news talk show, which aired for two years and six seasons, and I highly recommend you read Joshua Rivera’s article about why Patriot Act stood out among a crowded field of late-night news comedy shows. Minhaj’s show wasn’t the first talk show that Netflix has canceled, so I also recommend that you read Julia Alexander’s piece about why the streaming service can’t figure out how to make talk shows work.

In appearing on The Morning Show, Minhaj will be joining a star-studded cast that includes Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell. Apple hasn’t announced a release date for the second season of the series.