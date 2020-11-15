Samsung’s new Smart Monitor is like a TV for your PC

Samsung is no stranger to releasing quirky computer monitors, such as last year’s Space Monitor that articulates like the Microsoft Surface Studio desktop. For late 2020, the company is releasing the Smart Monitor, which it claims is the first monitor to combine over-the-top media services, mobile connectivity, and remote PC capabilities. Samsung is releasing the M5 lineup, consisting of a 27-inch size for $230 and a 32-inch size for $280. A 32-inch 4K monitor called the M7 is also coming that costs $400.

It’s not as immediately eye-catching as the aforementioned Space Monitor, but it makes up for it with having more features. Like Samsung’s line of TVs, the Smart Monitor runs Samsung’s Tizen OS software and can connect to your Wi-Fi network to stream HDR10 content from apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, YouTube, and more without the need for any extra hardware connected. You can install other apps from the embedded app store, like Samsung’s Health app.

All variants of the monitor can be mounted to your wall or to a monitor arm via 100 x 100 Vesa mounts. Each has two 5W speakers built in and includes a remote control with voice assistant support for Bixby 2.0, Alexa, and Google Assistant. They’re even AirPlay 2-compatible, making it easy to cast from Apple devices. It’s sounding a lot like a TV, yeah?

If you want to use it like a monitor for getting things done, it has a few more tricks up its sleeve. For instance, you can connect a mouse and keyboard via Bluetooth 4.2 and connect to Office 365 through a virtual machine without the need for any additional computing hardware. You can also connect wirelessly via DeX, Samsung’s utility that lets your Galaxy S8 or newer phone power a desktop-like PC experience on the monitor. You can also quickly mirror your Samsung phone’s (running Android Oreo 8.1 or higher) display by tapping it to the top-right edge of the monitor, where its NFC tag is located.

The M7 Smart Monitor has the richest selection of connectivity options for gadgets. You can connect a laptop via USB-C (capable of DisplayPort video, data transfer, and power up to 65W), and you’ll have two HDMI 2.0 ports to spare (the M5 features two HDMI 2.0 ports sans USB-C). You’ll also find three USB-A 2.0 ports for data on the M7. Each of the M5 monitors has two.

The M5 Smart Monitor models will be releasing in a few weeks, and the M7 is currently set to release in early December. You’ll be able to buy them through Samsung.com or from other retailers around the country.