How to watch SpaceX’s first operational Crew Dragon mission to space

This evening, the first operational mission of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft is set to take flight, carrying a crew of four to the International Space Station. The mission, scheduled for 7:27PM ET, marks the beginning of regular crewed missions to and from the ISS for SpaceX as the company establishes a route to space for NASA’s astronauts — and eventually private customers.

On board tonight’s flight are three NASA astronauts — Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker — as well as Soichi Noguchi of the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency. The crew is slated to stay on board the ISS for six months, before returning to Earth inside the Crew Dragon in the spring.

NASA’s live coverage of the flight will begin at 3:15PM ET, jut before the crew starts to suit up in the custom SpaceX pressure suits they’ll wear on the flight to space. They’ll then head out to the launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at around 4PM ET to board the Crew Dragon and get strapped inside the spacecraft. Once they’re strapped in, the hatch will be closed around 5:30PM ET. Then it’s time to wait until liftoff.

What time is SpaceX’s Crew-1 launch?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will take off from the company’s launch site on Sunday, November 15th, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Scheduled launch time: New York: 7:27PM / San Francisco: 4:27PM / London: 12:27AM (November 16th) / Berlin: 1:27AM (November 16th) / Moscow: 3:27AM (November 16th) / New Delhi: 5:57AM (November 16th) / Beijing: 8:27AM (November 16th) / Tokyo: 9:27AM (November 16th) / Melbourne: 11:27AM (November 16th)

How to watch SpaceX’s Crew Dragon launch live:

Live stream: NASA’s livestream coverage can be found on YouTube and on the agency’s website.