Leaked specs of the Samsung Galaxy S21 suggest the Ultra model will support S Pen

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 is anticipated to debut in January, and Android Police has a slew of leaked specs for the forthcoming phone. The usual caveats about leaked information apply, but most of it lines up with what you’d expect.

Android Police says its leaker confirmed that earlier renders of the S21— which show the same camera bump of the Galaxy S20— are accurate.

There are three S21 models expected— a standard, a Plus and an Ultra. According to Android Police, the S21 will have a 6.2-inch display, the Plus will be 6.7 inches and the Ultra will reportedly have a 6.8-inch display. Android Police says the leaked info confirms that the S21 Ultra will support the S Pen, but the S Pen won’t be included with the phone.

According to the leaked info, all three phones will have either a Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 processor, and all will have One UI 3.1, based on Android 11.

The camera is anticipated to vary by phone; both the S21 and S21 Plus are expected to have a 12MP main lens, a 12MP ultra wide lens and a 64MP telephoto lens; the Ultra will have a 108MP main lens, a 10MP 3X optical telephoto lens and 10MP 10x optical telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra wide lens.

The phones are all expected to have 5G, with the S21 and Plus both with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 6E in the Ultra.

The batteries also will vary depending what model of the Galaxy S21 you choose: the S21 battery will have 4,000 mAh, the Plus will have 4,800 mAh, and the Ultra will have 5,000 mAh, according to the leak.

The colors available for the S21 are expected to include Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray, and Phantom White; the Plus will come in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet; and the Ultra will only be available in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black, Android Police says.

No word yet on pricing for any of the S21 models.