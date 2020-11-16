Google’s Pixel 5 camera app comes to older Pixel phones

Google has started to push out version 8.1 of its Google Camera app to Pixel phones, meaning owners of older devices will be getting some of the functionality from the new Pixel 5. Version 8.0 of the app was previously only available on the Pixel 5, but 9to5Google reports that 8.1 should work on phones as old as the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. The update was first noticed by Kelvin Peralta on Twitter.

The app isn’t a total overhaul, but some of the features have been redesigned or reshuffled. New additions include zoom shortcuts along with the “Audio Zoom” ability to reduce background noise. There’s also the new Cinematic Pan video recording feature from the Pixel 5 that helps with smooth panning shots, although it seems this is only being added to the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, according to 9to5Google reader reports.

The update is still in the process of rolling out, so you might have to wait some time for it to arrive on your own device.