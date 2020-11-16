Hulu with Live TV increasing its price to $65 a month

Hulu with Live TV is the latest virtual TV bundle to get a price hike — this time to $64.99 a month.

Hulu with Live TV currently costs $54.99 a month, marking a $10 monthly increase for current customers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s also on par with YouTube TV, a competing virtual live TV bundle. The price change will go into effect on December 18th and affect both new and current customers. Hulu last increased the monthly cost of its virtual TV provider last year when the company told subscribers they would go from paying $44.99 to $54.99 on December 18th, 2019.

While these types of packages were originally meant to help cord-cutters who still wanted access to some live programming (like news and sports) but didn’t want to pay big cable fees, prices have been increasing across the board. As content gets more expensive for companies to license, and as they try to find more channels to offer consumers, the monthly costs also increase. Oh, the irony.

Still, Hulu with Live TV is growing. The service has more than 4 million customers, which is approximately 1 million more than YouTube TV. The bundle has seen a 40 percent increase in subscribers over the last year. Recently, Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke to how important Disney’s entire streaming ecosystem (that includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu’s regular streaming service) are to the company’s future.

While YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV represent some of the more costly options (up there with AT&T’s AT&T TV Now), they also come with some of the most channel offerings. Competitors like Sling TV have monthly plans for $30, but the content offering isn’t as strong.