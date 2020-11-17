Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting Christmas, Thanksgiving, and save data transfers

A few more holidays are coming to the virtual world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Today, Nintendo announced that Turkey Day and Toy Day — the in-universe versions of Thanksgiving and Christmas — will take place over the next two months. Additionally, the game’s next update will introduce save data transfers and expansion for your in-game storage.

Let’s start with the holidays. Turkey Day will take place on November 26th, will involve a big meal in the town square, and players will be able to earn a gift by helping out. Toy Day, meanwhile, is much more elaborate. It lasts from December 1st through the 25th, and players will be able to gather ornaments from trees to create new seasonal items, while holiday-themed decorations and clothing will also be available. If that wasn’t enough holiday cheer, Nintendo says that New Year-themed items will also be available between December 26th and 31st.

Perhaps a bigger change, though, is the long-awaited addition of save data transfer, something that’s been sorely missing since New Horizons debuted back in March. Here’s how Nintendo describes it:

Two new features are arriving to offer expanded flexibility for your island and resident data. The whole island transfer feature will enable you to move your user save data, along with the island itself and all the residents, to another system. This service will be facilitated by the free Island Transfer Tool app in Nintendo eShop. For players who are not the island’s Resident Representative, a single-player transfer feature allows you to transfer resident data to another system. This includes your resident’s name, appearance and equipment, along with your inventory, home and storage. Additional details about the benefits and limitations of these new data transfer services can be found at https://animal-crossing.com/new-horizons/#transfer.

The update, which will be available for free starting on November 19th, also includes a handful of quality-of-life updates. For those who have paid off their (in-game) debt, the maximum storage is now expanded to 2400 slots, while the update also introduces nine new reactions and six new hairstyles. Nintendo says the next free update is expected in late January.