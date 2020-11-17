Beats launches a glow-in-the-dark pair of Powerbeats for $200

Beats today announced a glow-in-the-dark set of its Powerbeats neckband earbuds. Priced at $199.95 (a $50 upsell over the regular model), they’re a collaboration between Beats and design label Ambush, with the latter company’s logo printed on the buds.

The glowing Powerbeats could prove useful for runners out on the street in the dark. They’re the first glow-in-the-dark product that Beats has made. Yoon Ahn, Ambush’s co-founder and creative director, said she was inspired by Tokyo’s energetic nightlife when working on the project with Beats. “I live in the middle of Shibuya and I am always inspired by how the city just glows at night time,” she said. “I thought it would be really cool to design a product that could capture that same city energy when you’re outside late at night listening to music.”

As a refresher, the Powerbeats offer 15-hour battery life, IPX4 sweat resistance, Apple’s H1 chip for seamless pairing and hands-free “Hey Siri” voice commands, and a sound profile that’s basically the same as the Powerbeats Pro. (Unfortunately for people looking to snip the wire, there’s no sign of an Ambush version of those.)

Check out my earlier review of the Powerbeats for all of the details. You’ll be able to pick up the glow-in-the-dark Powerbeats starting on November 18th “at Apple.com, Dover Street Market, select Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com.”