Star Wars comes to Minecraft

Minecraft has announced a new DLC pack — and it’s Star Wars-themed.

Per Minecraft’s blog post, the pack includes “a map, a skin pack, a full bespoke texture set, mobs and items reskins, UI treatment, and even a licensed soundtrack.” You’ll get content from the original trilogy (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi) as well as The Mandalorian. To purchase it, open up the Marketplace on whatever device you use to play Minecraft.

The map includes 12 planets to explore, including Tatooine, Endor, and Hoth, which are populated with characters, droids, and creatures. There are all kinds of character skins, including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Han Solo, and (of course) Baby Yoda. You can zip between the planets in “hyperspace” using starfighters — the blog post notes that “you’ll be able to fly out of there in an X-wing or TIE fighter.”

From the promotional video, it looks like you’ll be able to recreate any number of iconic Star Wars scenes, such as Luke and Darth Vader’s duel on Cloud City. There’s even a Death Star.

Minecraft has released Star Wars packs in the past, but they mostly contained skins. Some dedicated fans have also recreated Star Wars in Minecraft, but the feat took over three years. It’s safe to say that this is the first opportunity Minecraft players have ever had to experience the Star Wars universe at this scale.