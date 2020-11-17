Verizon’s updated streaming box can help you find your remote

Verizon just launched an updated version of its Stream TV streaming box, with a new feature for finding lost remotes and built-in support for Amazon Prime and Netflix (unlike its predecessor).

The new Stream TV features an updated rectangular design and a big button on the top for powering on the device and finding the Google Assistant-enabled remote. You locate the remote by pressing the power button twice; the remote will beep until you press any of its buttons, hopefully making your dig through the couch that much shorter.

The previous Stream TV’s biggest missing features were access to Netflix and Amazon Prime, two apps that 9to5Google said took months to finally arrive. This new version launches with both apps built in, along with access to the Play Store for additional downloads. Verizon is also providing a new skin for Android TV that features “bold text and streamlined organization” to make it easier to find your favorite shows and movies. Additionally, purchases and rentals made through Verizon’s store will be available on the go from a new Stream TV mobile app.

Stream TV joins other internet-provider streaming boxes like Comcast’s Xfinity Flex and AT&T TV. None are exactly ideal or cost effective, however. All of these boxes feature clunky proprietary or skinned software and add-on prices that can bring the cost above better, entry-level boxes. If you can afford to invest in your own streaming device such as the $49.99 Roku Streaming Stick Plus, we recommend that you do.

Verizon’s Stream TV is available now for $69.99. Verizon Fios and 5G Home Internet subscribers can get the box for free with a new installation.