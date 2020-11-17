Google is launching a native version of Chrome for Apple’s Arm Macs on Wednesday

Google plans to release a version of Chrome that will run natively on Apple’s new Macs with Arm-based processors on Wednesday, according to Mark Chang, a Chrome product manager. Google actually began rolling the new version out Tuesday, but paused the rollout because that version may have crashed unexpectedly.

In theory, a native version of the notoriously resource-hungry browser might run more efficiently on Apple’s Arm-based computers. In our reviews of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini equipped with the new M1 chip, though, we found that the version of Chrome built for Intel chips already runs well on Apple’s new Macs, so hopefully this native version runs even better.

When the update is available, you be able to pick which version of Chrome to download from the browser’s website, according to Elvin Hu, an interaction designer on the Chrome team:

If you want to use Chrome on new Macs with Apple M1 chips, head to https://t.co/uIyDy5PSMS and download the Apple Silicon version we released in M87 today! pic.twitter.com/11uDaIYUR4 — Elvin ️‍ (@elvin_not_11) November 17, 2020

Parker Ortolani, a BuzzFeed employee, said his version of Chrome updated from the emulated x86 version to the native Apple silicon version today, but now Ortolani says his version of Chrome has reverted back to the x86 version.

Google began rolling out a new version of Chrome on Tuesday, touting the “the largest gain in Chrome performance in years” thanks to some under-the-hood changes. The company’s blog about the new release didn’t mention anything about a version optimized for Apple’s Arm-based Macs.