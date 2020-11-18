Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight is its lightest wireless gaming mouse yet

Not to be outdone by manufacturers gunning to make the lightest gaming mouse out there (like the recent 66-gram SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless), Logitech’s new G Pro X Superlight weighs less than 63 grams without the need for holes. Most other manufacturers are punching honeycomb-shaped hole patterns out of their mice to achieve lighter weights, while Logitech’s latest is simple and smooth all over. In fact, it actually weighs about 63 grams, but if you remove the magnetic plate on the bottom that covers the USB wireless receiver, the weight goes down to 60 grams. The G Pro X Superlight will go on sale on December 3rd.

The Superlight is a lighter version of Logitech’s popular $130 G Pro Wireless, which weighs 80 grams — and if you haven’t experienced a gaming mouse that’s this light, it’s on the verge of feeling like a hollow prototype. Despite losing some weight (along with a few features), the Superlight has added $20 to the price tag, costing a whopping $150.

Weight differences aside, there are several other tweaks worth knowing about. The Superlight comes in a matte-textured off-white finish in addition to an all-black finish that resembles the G Pro Wireless. It looks and feels fantastic. The newer mouse has far fewer LEDs, which Logitech says aids in cutting back the weight and maximizing battery life. The glowing “G” logo near the palm is gone, as are the LEDs located near the scroll wheel to indicate the DPI sensitivity. There’s just one small LED now, and it only tells you battery status.

It’s not much of a surprise that having fewer LEDs results in better battery life, but Logitech claims this model can reach up to 70 hours per charge compared to 48 hours with the G Pro Wireless.

The Superlight has the same HERO 25,600 DPI sensor as the G Pro Wireless, so you can expect the same great performance here, but you can’t easily change the sensitivity on this mouse, as Logitech lopped off the DPI switching button that’s located on the bottom of the G Pro Wireless. You’ll need to swap it, along with profiles stored on the mouse, manually using the G Hub software.

Logitech also removed the modular, removable buttons from the G Pro Wireless that helped it achieve a true ambidextrous design. Instead of supporting left- and right-handed gamers, the Superlight is just for right-handers, with thumb buttons along the left edge of the mouse.

On the Superlight’s underside, the PTFE feet are significantly larger than on the G Pro Wireless. Logitech used a “zero-additive” material, which it says results in a smoother glide across surfaces. The circular, magnetic plate that covers the section where you can store the USB wireless receiver is usually hard plastic, but included in the box is an all-PTFE plate that can be swapped in its place. Logitech also provides some grip tape that can be stuck on the mouse, if you want a different texture. These are the changes that I’m most fond of.

For most people, the aforementioned SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless might be a better mouse to try. It isn’t perfect, but it’s $100 and has USB-C charging (versus the Superlight’s Micro USB charging), with optional LEDs, dual Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz connectivity. And to top it off, it has IP54 water resistance. What gamer actually needs water resistance? Not many, I assume. But even so, it’s tough to make the argument for the pricier Superlight when it comes to value, unless you’re bent on its minimalist design above all else.