Pokémon Go adding seasons, Kalos region pokémon to catch

Pokémon Go will add seasons, a new level cap, and pokémon from the series’s Kalos region as part of its biggest update to date, Niantic announced today. The “Go Beyond” update, releasing November 30th, will allow trainers to advance to level 50, in addition to new content.

Upcoming changes to the game include seasons — three-month periods during which players will run into different pokémon and events. These will be tied to the season they take place in and span everything from eggs to Mega-Evolved pokémon. The game will also take into account which hemisphere players are located in to dictate summer vs. winter-themed finds, for example. The first, “Season of Celebration,” kicks off December 1st and will feature several in-game events where players can catch pokémon, including those from the Kalos region.

Pokémon from the Kalos region, including creatures such as Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie, are expected to fully join the game on December 2nd.

As of November 30th, players will be able to level up to 50. This includes a rebalanced system that will make it easier for players to level up via bonuses. For those who hit level 40 before the end of 2020, Niantic will gift them exclusive rewards. The game will also be receiving a quality of life update that improves pokémon encounters, gifts, and more.

Pokémon Go continues to be a massive hit for Niantic, in part thanks to continued updates from the developer. This year, Niantic made it easier for users to play from home during the pandemic. In October, Niantic ended support for older iOS and Android phones.