Star Wars: Squadrons will add B-wing and TIE Defender in December update

Star Wars: Squadrons is getting some major additions in the coming months: a new map and ship parts will roll out in an update on November 25th, while a December update will add two brand-new ships — the fan-favorite B-wing and TIE Defender starfighters — to the game.

The B-wing will be classified as a bomber-class ship for the New Republic faction, while the TIE Defender will be a fighter-class craft for the Empire. The two ships won’t just replace the existing Y-wing bomber and TIE Fighter ships, though. Per the announcement, “There’s still going to be good reasons to pick a Y-wing over a B-wing or a TIE fighter over a TIE defender and vice versa. It’ll depend on your playstyle and what the situation calls for.”

Both ships will be playable in VR, complete with their unique designs and layouts — including the B-wing’s rotating cockpit mechanism. The new ships should also help add new dimensions to the multiplayer mode, given that they effectively serve as new “characters” for the team-based gameplay.

The addition of the new ships and map is a surprise, to be sure, but a welcome one for Squadrons players, given that Ian Frazier, the game’s creative director, had commented in an interview with UploadVR at the game’s launch, “You’ve paid the $40, this is the game and it’s entirely self-contained. We’re not planning to add more content, this is the game, and we hope you understand the value proposition.”