Among Us developer teases new map for next month

Among Us developer InnerSloth has used the first post from a newly established Twitter account for the game to tease a new map. “Here’s a special look at the new Among Us map,” the developer tweeted, before hinting that more information would be revealed during The Game Awards on December 10th. Among Us is nominated for two awards at this year’s show, “Best Multiplayer,” and “Best Mobile Game.”

The new map is set to be the game’s fourth, joining the three that are already available. Each has a different layout, and have big implications for how matches play out. The new screenshot doesn’t give too many hints about the overall layout of the unannounced map, but shows what appears to be a large cockpit area, complete with a few screens and an all important vent for imposters to use to get around. The existence of the new map was teased back in September, when InnerSloth said it would be “a Henry Stickmin themed location” in reference to another one of its games.

Hungry for more? Keep an eye out for @thegameawards on Dec 10 It's getting reaaaaal suspicious over there. — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 18, 2020

For those out of the loop, Among Us has been one of the breakout indie game hits of this year, getting so big that even Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez live streamed playing a few rounds. Players have to work together to complete simple tasks across a map, while some are randomly assigned as “Imposters” and have to kill them without getting caught.

With InnerSloth recently taking the decision to cancel Among Us 2 in order to focus on updating the original game, it’s great to see the new content that’s on the way.