The Peanuts holiday specials actually won’t be exclusive to just Apple TV Plus

Apple is giving more people access to Peanuts holiday specials. The company announced yesterday that it’s partnering with PBS for broadcast airings of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on November 22nd at 7:30PM local time / 6:30PM CT, and A Charlie Brown Christmas will air on those same channels on December 13th at 7:30PM local time / 6:30PM CT. You can check your local listings here.

This is a somewhat return to normalcy for the specials, which typically aired during the holiday season over broadcast TV. Apple gained the rights to the programming, however, and said non-paying users would only be able to access the show for a limited set of time on Apple TV Plus itself. It’s somewhat backtracking on that with the PBS partnership.

However, if the PBS airings aren’t at a good time for you, and you don’t have an Apple TV Plus subscription, you can still catch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free from November 25th until November 27th on Apple TV Plus and A Charlie Brown Christmas for free from December 11th through December 13th. Apple TV Plus subscribers, of course, have access year-round, along with additional Peanuts content, like The Snoopy Show, which comes to the service on February 5th, and a new Peanuts documentary that’ll be released next year.