The UK’s biggest game retailer blames PS5 size for launch delivery delays

The UK’s biggest game retailer, Game, is blaming the size of the PS5 and the number of consoles in the UK market for delivery delays. Sony launched its PS5 in the UK and across Europe today, but the launch hasn’t gone smoothly for all Game customers.

“Due to the volume of PlayStation 5’s in the UK market and the size of the product, the launch has led to UK wide delivery challenges for all retailers and couriers,” says Game in a statement to affected customers. Game lays the blame on its delivery partner, Yodel, for having capacity issues in its delivery network.

The PS5 is the biggest game console in modern history, and the packaging for the console isn’t small, either. While Game has blamed Yodel, the delivery firm hit back and claimed there are no delays within its network. “We have been consistently clear on the order volumes we are able to carry for them and it is deeply disappointing that Yodel’s name has been incorrectly used in an email to customers on the status of orders,” said a Yodel spokesperson in a statement to the BBC. It’s not clear how many Game orders are affected, but the company claims the majority will be delivered today.

Elsewhere, it’s been difficult to actually buy a PS5 in the UK today. Many parts of the UK are in lockdown, with England on a national lockdown where nonessential retail shops are only open for online order collection. Game, Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis all struggled to stay online as thousands of shoppers tried to buy launch day stock.

We struggled to buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X last week when the consoles launched in the US, and the delayed European launch of the PS5 hasn’t fared much better. The situation might not improve for months, either. Microsoft has already warned that the Xbox Series X will be in short supply until April or beyond.