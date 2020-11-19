Eero’s security subscription now lets you block sites on your home network

Amazon-owned Eero is adding new features to its $2.99-per-month Eero Secure subscription plan, including new ways to give users more control over what content is accessible on Eero networks.

One of the changes is to Eero’s content filtering system, which already let you restrict access to certain types of content on a per-person basis. (That means you could set different content filtering profiles for a grade-school child and a teenager, for example.) Eero has added new filters you can select, including for social media, YouTube, and streaming. And if you want more granular control over what certain people can or can’t see, you’ll now be able to block or allow specific websites from being accessible on individual devices.

You can also get snapshots of data usage

Eero has also improved its built-in ad-blocker that’s included in a Secure subscription to reference a list of advertisers that’s updated in real time. And if you want to see how much data each device connected to your Eero network uses, you can now get daily, weekly, and monthly snapshots of data usage.

Eero still offers its $9.99-per-month Eero Secure Plus plan, which includes everything in Eero Secure and also bundles in 1Password, Malwarebytes, and the Encrypt.me VPN service. Both Eero Secure and Eero Secure Plus are optional subscriptions, though; your Eero routers will work whether you have the subscriptions or not.

In September, Eero announced its new Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi routers. They both support Wi-Fi 6, which enables faster speeds and can better handle multiple devices on one network.