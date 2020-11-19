Another Twitch co-founder is leaving the company, leaving only one

Kevin Lin, a Twitch co-founder, is leaving the company, he announced in a Medium post on Thursday. With Lin’s departure, the only remaining co-founder at Twitch is its CEO, Emmett Shear — co-founders Justin Kan, Kyle Vogt, and Michael Seibel are no longer with the company.

Lin also served as Twitch’s chief operating officer from from April 2008 to January 2018, according to his LinkedIn.

Lin wasn’t specific about what he plans to do next. “I am looking forward to spending time with family and loved ones, some sleep and relaxation, some fitness, and of course, a lot of video games,” Lin said in his Medium blog. “I’m so excited to stretch my curiosity and to continue exploring a world where technology is a positive amplifier in our lives. I will build again.”

“Kevin has been an incredible partner to me and the Twitch leadership team over his 12.5 year tenure and has been instrumental in building our culture and business,” Shear said in a statement. “We’re grateful for all of the hard work and passion he put into making Twitch what it is today, and look forward to his continued contributions to the industry.”

Twitch was spun off from Justin.tv, the livestreaming site founded by Kan and Shear, in 2011. It was later acquired by Amazon in 2014 for nearly a billion dollars. Despite being swallowed by a corporate behemoth, Twitch continues to be extremely influential in gaming culture, and some of its top streamers have signed multiyear deals that are presumably quite lucrative to stream exclusively on the platform.