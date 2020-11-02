Moment announces MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases and mounts

Moment has announced its first range of products to work with MagSafe, the new magnetic accessory system built into Apple’s 2020 iPhones. The line includes cases and a broad selection of mounts that’ll let you attach a variety of things to your iPhone 12, or your iPhone 12 to a variety of things.
Moment’s products don’t carry Apple’s Made for iPhone branding, but the company says it’s developed a magnet array of its own called “(M)Force” that provides extra strength. Magnets aren’t proprietary, of course, so anyone can make products that physically attach to the iPhone 12.
Here’s the full list of products.
- Cases, $49.99: Moment has new versions of both its thin and rugged cases that include MagSafe-compatible magnets and work with Qi wireless charging. The cases also have wrist strap loops and mounts for Moment’s add-on camera lenses.
- Tripod mounts, $39.99 and $49.99: These tripod mounts use Moment’s (M)Force magnets so you can attach your phone without needing a separate clamp, even if it’s in a case. They work in both portrait and landscape mode. The Pro Tripod Mount adds an extra cold shoe for attaching other accessories like microphones or lights.
- Multi-threaded mount, $29.99: This cheese plate-style mount includes two 3/8-inch female threads and three 1/4”-20 female threads for attaching to ball heads, tripods, or anything else compatible. It works with and without a phone case.
- Cold shoe mount, $29.99: This is a simple mount that adds a cold shoe to your iPhone. The arm is adjustable for different case and phone sizes.
- Car vent mount, $29.99: This mount attaches to the air vents on your car so you can magnetically attach your phone without a grip or clamp.
- Wall mount, $19.99: The wall mount looks similar to the car vent mount, except instead of a press-fit attachment it has 3M adhesive on the back. Moment says it’s “super thin” and will stick to “almost anything flat.” There’s also a hole in the middle so it can be attached to walls with a screw.
