Moment announces MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases and mounts

Moment has announced its first range of products to work with MagSafe, the new magnetic accessory system built into Apple’s 2020 iPhones. The line includes cases and a broad selection of mounts that’ll let you attach a variety of things to your iPhone 12, or your iPhone 12 to a variety of things.

Moment’s products don’t carry Apple’s Made for iPhone branding, but the company says it’s developed a magnet array of its own called “(M)Force” that provides extra strength. Magnets aren’t proprietary, of course, so anyone can make products that physically attach to the iPhone 12.

Here’s the full list of products.