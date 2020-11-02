Epic previews Fortnite’s next-gen ports for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Epic on Monday revealed new information about what performance benefits Fortnite players should expect day one if playing the game on the new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X / S consoles, all of which launch next week. We already knew some of these — specifically the 4K and 60 frames per second targets — but Epic is also detailing some behind-the-scenes upgrades the new hardware should allow for.

For the new Xbox, you’ll get that bump in resolution if you’re playing on the more powerful Series X, while the Series S is capped at 1080p. Both versions will run at 60 fps, as has been standard on Fortnite on consoles since 2018. But Epic is now promising “dynamic visuals and physics” on the Series X, including an “interactive world with grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects.” It’s also promising faster matchmaking and 60 fps split screen.

Faster matchmaking on both consoles in addition to 4K at 60fps

Many of these same benefits are mirrored on the PS5, including the 4K resolution, dynamic visuals and physics, and the matchmaking and split-screen changes. But on the PS5, Epic is also promising DualSense controller support, which means the new gamepad’s haptic feedback capabilities will make it “feel like you’re holding the Suppressed SMG or Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle” as well as haptic trigger feedback for ranged weapons.

Epic also says next-gen Fortnite will support the PS5’s Activities feature, an element of the new console’s solid-state drive architecture that will let games launch right into specific modes. That means you can load Fortnite right into the battle royale game mode with a specific playlist like solos or quads already enabled. That way, just a single extra button press lets you queue up for a match.

There shouldn’t be any extra work a next-gen console owner will need to do to access these features or their Fortnite profile. Just downloading the game on the new device should let you log in with no issues and retain all of your progress and cosmetics. Fortnite will be available for both consoles when they launch next week, with the Xbox Series X / S arriving on November 10th and the PS5 on November 12th.