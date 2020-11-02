Apple TV is coming to Xbox consoles on November 10th

Apple TV will debut on Xbox consoles next month, just in time for the Xbox Series X and Series S launch. The new Apple TV app will be available across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles on November 10th, providing access to Apple’s TV shows and movie libraries. Apple TV has been missing on Xbox since its launch last year, and it’s also arriving on PS5 ready for its November 12th launch.

Microsoft is also confirming today that Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, Sky Ticket, and more will be available on both next-gen Xbox consoles next month. Both the Xbox Series X and Series S will support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which work in apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Vudu.

Microsoft’s next-gen consoles will continue to support existing Xbox One accessories, including media remotes. Microsoft has hidden the infrared receiver for these remotes behind the sync button for Xbox controllers on both the Series S and Series X.